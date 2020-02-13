Connect with us

Game Recap

Olofsson scores OT winner in return

Eichel helps set up victory over Blue Jackets

Scoring1st2nd3rdOTTotal
Blue Jackets11103
Sabres01214

Welcome back, Victor Olofsson! 

His absence was heavily noticed and it was excellent to see him back on the ice tonight. His shot in overtime following a perfect Jack Eichel pass gave Buffalo a 4-3 win on Thursday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets

“Jack made a great play, he carried it in. Everyone thought he was going to shoot it himself, but he fed me a great pass.” – Olofsson

And if you haven’t had a chance to watch the opening video, or just want to watch it again, it will give you chills every time. It’s a little depressing due to where they’re at now, but those 2000’s teams are ones I’ll never forget. 

The Blue Jackets have been nearly unbeatable lately, and they just keep finding a way to get points. Even when they’re losing, they’re at least doing it past regulation for the most part. 

The Sabres did a great job of keeping puck possession in overtime. It’s one thing they’ve been doing very well in the last few overtime periods. Once they get control, they’re not turning it over like they were earlier in the year. They’re not afraid to send the puck back down to the goaltender. And, they’re not even taking wide-angle shots, where in case it goes wide, it goes back the other way on an odd-man rush.

Per.TimeEVGoalAssistAssist
119:32Nathan Gerbe (4)Vladislav Gavirkov (8)Riley Nash (8)
21:31Boone Jenner (10)Zach Werenski (17)Liam Foudy (1)
218:47Jack Eichel (32)Sam Reinhart (27)Rasmus Ristolainen (21)
32:10PPGVictor Olofsson (17)Jack Eichel (40)Rasmus Dahlin (29)
315:34Evan Rodrigues (5)Jeff Skinner (9)Carter Hutton (1)
318:47Markus Nutivaara (3)Oliver Bjorkstrand (13)Nick Foligno (18)
OT2:44Victor Olofsson (18)Jack Eichel (41)Rasmus Dahlin (30)

But whether you’ve given up on the team or were listening in, this game definitely had some great moments and it was more exciting and eventful than a majority of games this season. 

That’s two straight wins now, and three of the last four. Each of the past five have been one-goal games. 

Carter Hutton got bumped in the crease and the team stood up for him. What I didn’t like about this is that the Sabres ended up being shorthanded somehow…

The Sabres have a couple of days off to prepare for their final game of the homestand. They’ll have a rare Friday and Saturday off. They’ll take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday at 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center.

Related Topics
Click to comment

NHL Standings

TEAMGPRECPTS
Atlantic Division Leaders:
5835-11-1282
5838-15-581
5830-20-868
Metropolitan Division Leaders:
5737-15-579
5635-15-676
5633-17-672
Wild Card leaders:
5832-19-771
5930-18-1171
-----------------------------------------
5733-21-369
5730-21-666
5730-23-464
6027-26-761
5826-24-860
5721-26-1052
5719-27-1149
5914-41-432
TEAMGPRECPTS
Central Division Leaders:
5732-15-1074
5633-17-672
5733-19-571
Pacific Division Leaders:
5832-21-569
5730-21-666
5929-22-866
Wild Card leaders:
5930-23-666
6028-24-864
-----------------------------------------
5929-25-563
5627-22-761
5727-23-761
5725-24-858
5725-28-454
5723-27-753
5820-33-545