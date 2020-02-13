Olofsson scores OT winner in return

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT Total Blue Jackets 1 1 1 0 3 Sabres 0 1 2 1 4

Welcome back, Victor Olofsson!

His absence was heavily noticed and it was excellent to see him back on the ice tonight. His shot in overtime following a perfect Jack Eichel pass gave Buffalo a 4-3 win on Thursday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Not many @EASPORTSNHL OT winners are as nice as this. Welcome back, Victor Olofsson (@vickeo), WOW. pic.twitter.com/22rGpjDPC7 — NHL (@NHL) February 14, 2020

“Jack made a great play, he carried it in. Everyone thought he was going to shoot it himself, but he fed me a great pass.” – Olofsson

Eichel couldn’t help but smile when asked if it was nice to have Olofsson back. He mentioned knowing how tough it is coming back from an ankle injury like that. — Joe Yerdon (@JoeYerdon) February 14, 2020

And if you haven’t had a chance to watch the opening video, or just want to watch it again, it will give you chills every time. It’s a little depressing due to where they’re at now, but those 2000’s teams are ones I’ll never forget.

Bringing back the memories on 2000s Night. 😊#Sabres50 pic.twitter.com/idwv2YubdL — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 14, 2020

The Blue Jackets have been nearly unbeatable lately, and they just keep finding a way to get points. Even when they’re losing, they’re at least doing it past regulation for the most part.

Krueger: "We liked the overtime reaction, we had a lot of chances in overtime, we were playing for the win the whole way, we were playing for the win, in the end we got the two points" #Sabres50 — Brian Koziol (@BrianWGR) February 14, 2020

The Sabres did a great job of keeping puck possession in overtime. It’s one thing they’ve been doing very well in the last few overtime periods. Once they get control, they’re not turning it over like they were earlier in the year. They’re not afraid to send the puck back down to the goaltender. And, they’re not even taking wide-angle shots, where in case it goes wide, it goes back the other way on an odd-man rush.

Per. Time EV Goal Assist Assist 1 19:32 Nathan Gerbe (4) Vladislav Gavirkov (8) Riley Nash (8) 2 1:31 Boone Jenner (10) Zach Werenski (17) Liam Foudy (1) 2 18:47 Jack Eichel (32) Sam Reinhart (27) Rasmus Ristolainen (21) 3 2:10 PPG Victor Olofsson (17) Jack Eichel (40) Rasmus Dahlin (29) 3 15:34 Evan Rodrigues (5) Jeff Skinner (9) Carter Hutton (1) 3 18:47 Markus Nutivaara (3) Oliver Bjorkstrand (13) Nick Foligno (18) OT 2:44 Victor Olofsson (18) Jack Eichel (41) Rasmus Dahlin (30)

But whether you’ve given up on the team or were listening in, this game definitely had some great moments and it was more exciting and eventful than a majority of games this season.

Eichel mentions the energy is better when the Pegula’s are in the building and they have those pre-game ceremonies. Interesting he referenced ownership, since some fans have knocked them for not being around the #Sabres games enough. — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) February 14, 2020

That’s two straight wins now, and three of the last four. Each of the past five have been one-goal games.

Carter Hutton got bumped in the crease and the team stood up for him. What I didn’t like about this is that the Sabres ended up being shorthanded somehow…

The Sabres have a couple of days off to prepare for their final game of the homestand. They’ll have a rare Friday and Saturday off. They’ll take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday at 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center.