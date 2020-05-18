Olofsson’s brother could join Sabres organization

Jesper Olofsson, Victor’s older brother, may reportedly be soon signing a contract with the Buffalo Sabres. The report came from this website here.

Part of that story translates to this:

Now, however, he himself confirms that he is ready for a new club and according to Värmland’s Folkblad it will be Buffalo Sabres next for Olofsson, where little brother Victor Olofsson plays now.

Jesper is 28 years old and has 17 goals and 11 assists in 44 games this year, and he is also the SHL’s seventh-leading goal scorer.

Jesper would be more of a depth signing than anything and could even be a move for the Rochester Americans.

Quick little look at Jesper Olofsson's numbers (via @betterthanamnky). His CF% dropped a bit, but he produced very well w/ limited ice time in 2019-20. His P1/60 was the 3rd best in the SHL this past season pic.twitter.com/0oufbU0gDE — Future Of The 716 (@FutureOfThe716) May 18, 2020





