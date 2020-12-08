NHL Alert

Report: Season starts January 13th

Kevin Freiheit
Kevin Freiheit
Greg Wyshynski tweeted out some big news regarding the next NHL season:

That’s only 36 days away! We could be watching Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall play hockey games that count in just a few weeks!

There is still a ton that has to happen between now and then, and exactly how everything would be formatted and safe are some of the biggest questions.

But now that we finally got over the CBA, that’s a big step. Expect the league to really start giving us some details soon. COVID-19 protocols, a schedule, training camps, things like that all need to be decided.

For now, mark January 13th on your calendar for NHL’s opening night. We’ll post more details soon, but it looks like hockey might not be too far off!

Kevin Freiheit
Kevin Freiheit
I founded Buffalo Hockey Central in 2008 and have poured hours and hours into this site. Luckily, we have a great team of writers and designers who have helped keep this up and running despite a ton of out-of-pocket costs. We do this because we enjoy it, and we're desperate to see the Sabres win the Cup someday, but they have to make the playoffs first.

Follow BHC:

49,437FansLike
1,561FollowersFollow
Buffalo Hockey Central
Copyright © 2018 Buffalo Hockey Central. Powered by Buffalo Web Hosting & Buffalo Web Design.