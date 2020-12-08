Report: Season starts January 13th

From an NHL team exec this monrning, FWIW: "NHL is season is starting Jan 13th. Confirmed last night. We are going to be playing 56 games." — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) December 8, 2020

Greg Wyshynski tweeted out some big news regarding the next NHL season:

That’s only 36 days away! We could be watching Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall play hockey games that count in just a few weeks!

AP source: NHL players have passed on changing the collective bargaining agreement and the league is preparing to open the season Jan. 13 after starting training camp on New Year’s Day. https://t.co/kyTWzeqjVU — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) December 8, 2020

There is still a ton that has to happen between now and then, and exactly how everything would be formatted and safe are some of the biggest questions.

But now that we finally got over the CBA, that’s a big step. Expect the league to really start giving us some details soon. COVID-19 protocols, a schedule, training camps, things like that all need to be decided.

Nothing finalized, however, focus in discussions related to NHL training camps has been on 10 day camps with no exhibition games. In the summer, RTP non playoff teams were hoping for a 7 day head-start to 20-21 training camps. 7 days is unlikely at this point. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 8, 2020

The NHL has scheduled a Board of Governors call for Wednesday at 4 pm ET to update clubs on things — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 8, 2020

For now, mark January 13th on your calendar for NHL’s opening night. We’ll post more details soon, but it looks like hockey might not be too far off!