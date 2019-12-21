Sabres start Buffalo sports Saturday with a win

Jack Eichel’s return to the lineup assisted the Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Eichel kept his personal point streak alive as he assisted on Victor Oloffson’s game-winner that was an empty-net goal.







After a tough loss in Philadelphia on Thursday night, the Sabres settled things down as the first period was relatively uneventful ending at 0-0.

The 2nd period brought more action as there were 3 goals scored with 2 in Buffalo’s favor.

Victor Oloffson scored an empty netter to put the Sabres up 3-1 late in the 3rd but Dustin Brown scored just 1 minute later to give the Kings one last hope. That would be the final goal of the game and the Sabres got back in the win column.

Ristolainen: "We had a tough two-game road trip so it was good to get back on track…I didn't like the 1st period, I thought they (LA) had more chances…but the 2nd period was really strong for us" #Sabres50 — Brian Koziol (@BrianWGR) December 21, 2019

Rasmus Ristolainen played a great game today as he was constantly moving up into the play on offense. He got the Sabres on the board by being in the right place at the right time.

The theme of defense chipping in offensively followed Risto’s goal when Marco Scandella blasted a shot from the point that went of the defender’s shin pad and past Jonathan Quick. 2-1 Buffalo.

Linus Ullmark continued his strong play in net by stopping 25 of 27 shots. He also made this save with time expiring in the 2nd period to keep the 1 goal lead.

Buffalo will travel to Ottawa for a Monday night tilt against the Senators at 7:30 pm. This will be the final game before the holiday break.






