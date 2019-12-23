Will Sabres break out the goat jersey?







We’re a couple of weeks away from 90’s night at KeyBank Center when the Buffalo Sabres host the Florida Panthers:

Break out the black & red! Get your 90s Night tickets: https://t.co/fKicfoQ9Um pic.twitter.com/NrxMyNzAl2 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 23, 2019

One Sabres fan made a good point that the team is NOT listed to wear their 50th-anniversary jerseys that night, sparking a debate that maybe, just maybe, the team may head out onto the ice in something other than blue and gold. Notice how the January 4th game is not on this list:

Sabres aren’t wearing their 50th Anniversary jerseys on 90s Night 👀 pic.twitter.com/E8KHnSYxdn — Future Of The 716 (@FutureOfThe716) December 23, 2019

It could be nothing. We’ve seen the Sabres and other teams around the league hit the ice for pre-game warmups with retro jerseys, but not actually wear them for the game. It does seem odd that the Sabres wouldn’t wear their anniversary jerseys for this night…





