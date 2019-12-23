Connect with us

Opinion

Will Sabres break out the goat jersey?

90’s night coming with a hint of black and red




We’re a couple of weeks away from 90’s night at KeyBank Center when the Buffalo Sabres host the Florida Panthers:

One Sabres fan made a good point that the team is NOT listed to wear their 50th-anniversary jerseys that night, sparking a debate that maybe, just maybe, the team may head out onto the ice in something other than blue and gold. Notice how the January 4th game is not on this list:

It could be nothing. We’ve seen the Sabres and other teams around the league hit the ice for pre-game warmups with retro jerseys, but not actually wear them for the game. It does seem odd that the Sabres wouldn’t wear their anniversary jerseys for this night…


