Eichel headed to All-Star Game

Sabres’ star headed to ASG for third straight year

The NHL released its All-Star rosters and it’s no surprise at all to see Jack Eichel representing the Sabres once again.


Eichel is having his best year yet, with 24 goals and 52 points through 39 games. Eichel’s career-high is 28 goals and he can cruise past that with a few more. Eichel will take part in the game on January 25th in St. Louis. It has not yet been determined what part of the Skills Competition he’ll be in.

Eichel will join forwards Jonathan Huberdeau, Anthony Mantha, Auston Matthews, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak in the Atlantic Division. Frederik Anderson and Tuukka Rask will share the goaltending duties. Thomas Chabot, Victor Hedman, and Shea Weber are on defense.

Rasmus Dahlin was not named to the roster, but fans have a chance to vote him in as part of the Last Man In. He could also end up going as a replacement for a player who may get injured. Voting opens January 1st at noon and goes until January 10th at midnight. You can vote at NHL.com/Vote



