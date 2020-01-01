Connect with us

Game Recap

Sabres end 2019 in fitting fashion

Buffalo blows 3-goal lead on home ice

Those who attended the hockey game on Tuesday night seemed to be in for a great treat. The Sabres took a 4-1 lead on the Tampa Bay Lightning and looked to be in complete control of the hockey game. It wasn’t long until the Lightning turned that score upside down. By the time the ball dropped, the Lightning had left KeyBank Center with a 6-4 win. 

“We pissed the game away.” – Jack Eichel

It’s as simple as that. The Sabres have dropped four straight games in regulation and six of their last seven. 

The team’s biggest highlight from last night was this silky smooth goal by Eichel while on the penalty kill.

Marcus Johansson, Jimmy Vesey, and Conor Sheary scored the other Buffalo goals, but the Sabres are on their second four-game losing streak of the season as we reach the halfway point. The 8-1-1 start is just a speck in the rear-view mirror as the Sabres continue to fall further down the standings

Buffalo now trails Philadelphia by eight points in the Wild Card and Tampa Bay by five points in the division. 

If there is any consolation, it’s that the Sabres don’t play the Lightning again this regular season. They went 0-4 and mercifully ended a horrendous 2019. 

The Sabres will host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday and then the Florida Panthers at 1 pm on Saturday for 90s day. 

Related Topics
Click to comment

NHL Standings

TEAMGPRECPTS
Atlantic Division Leaders:
4224-7-1159
4223-14-551
3922-13-448
Metropolitan Division Leaders:
4127-9-559
3925-11-353
4024-11-553
Wild Card leaders:
4024-14-250
4122-14-549
-----------------------------------------
4021-14-547
4119-14-846
4218-17-743
4019-17-442
4118-17-642
4116-20-537
4015-19-636
4110-28-323
TEAMGPRECPTS
Central Division Leaders:
4226-10-658
4124-13-452
4123-14-450
Pacific Division Leaders:
4423-15-652
4323-16-450
4122-15-448
Wild Card leaders:
4122-16-347
4321-17-547
-----------------------------------------
4321-17-547
4119-17-543
3918-15-642
4218-18-642
4218-21-339
4217-21-438
4116-20-537