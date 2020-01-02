Buffalo defeats Edmonton in OT

Jack Eichel scored the game-winning goal on a penalty shot in overtime as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-2. After giving up a 2-0 lead to start the 1st period, the Sabres clawed their way back into the game and started 2020 with an exciting win.

"He did it again! He did it again!" Jack Eichel wins it on a penalty shot 3-2







While going 3-7 in their last 10 games, the Edmonton Oilers came out of the gate hot as they took a quick 2 goal lead just 7 minutes into the game. Before things got out of hand, Marcus Johansson forced a turnover deep in the offensive zone and found Curtis Lazar in front of the goal for the tap in. This would make the score 2-1 and that’s how the period would end.

The 2nd period although eventful ultimately stayed scoreless. Going into the 3rd period, the Sabres have had their fair share of trouble coming back in games. However, it didn’t take them but 4 minutes to tie the game up. Zach Bogosian tallied an assist as he got a puck to the net from the point and Sam Reinhart was able to get a piece and redirect the puck just inside the post and past Mike Smith.

Unfortunately, stud rookie Victor Olofsson was injured on the goal as he went to turn and caught an edge on his left foot. He would not return to the game.

As the game went into overtime, the Sabres would control possession the entire time until play was blown dead on a delayed penalty shot. Eichel took the puck from behind his net all the way to Edmonton’s goal and was hooked right before he got a shot off. He was then awarded this penalty shot where he would end up being the first player in franchise history to score a penalty-shot goal in overtime.

Although he had the game winner, Eichel was held to just 1 shot in the entire game. He was quick to admit that this was not his best game during his post-game interview.

Eichel said on the postgame show, "I don't know if you noticed, but I wasn't very good tonight, so I just want to score there."

Linus Ullmark had another solid outing as he stopped 25 of 27 shots on the net. Zemgus Girgensons played a great game as well as he was buzzing around the ice and generated 4 shots on goal and had 2 hits in 16 minutes of ice time.

Buffalo’s next game will be this Saturday at 1 pm as they host the Florida Panthers in the Sabres’ “90’s Night”.





