Sabres kick off the New Year at home

BUF Stats EDM 17-17-7 Record 21-17-4 11-5-3 Home 10-8-3 6-12-4 Away 11-9-1 1-1 Shootouts 2-1 121 Goals For 125 131 Goals Against 134 22nd PP Rank 1st 28th PK Rank 5th

# Top Scorers GP Goals Assists Points 9 Jack Eichel 40 25 28 53 68 Victor Olofsson 41 16 18 34 23 Sam Reinhart 41 12 19 31 26 Rasmus Dahlin 33 2 19 21 53 Jeff Skinner 39 11 8 19

# Top Scorers GP Goals Assists Points 97 Connor McDavid 42 22 42 64 29 Leon Draisaitl 42 23 39 62 18 James Neal 42 19 8 27 44 Zack Kassian 39 13 14 27 77 Oscar Klefbom 42 4 21 25

All-Time Series:

Sabres: 27 Oilers: 41 Ties: 10

This is the 79th meeting between these two teams all-time.

Tonight’s projected lines: