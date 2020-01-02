Connect with us

Preview

Sabres kick off the New Year at home

Buffalo will aim to start the New Year better than they finished it

BUFStatsEDM
17-17-7Record21-17-4
11-5-3Home10-8-3
6-12-4Away11-9-1
1-1Shootouts2-1
121Goals For125
131Goals Against134
22ndPP Rank1st
28thPK Rank5th

#Top ScorersGPGoalsAssistsPoints
9Jack Eichel40252853
68Victor Olofsson41161834
23Sam Reinhart41121931
26Rasmus Dahlin3321921
53Jeff Skinner3911819

#Top ScorersGPGoalsAssistsPoints
97Connor McDavid42224264
29Leon Draisaitl42233962
18James Neal4219827
44Zack Kassian39131427
77Oscar Klefbom4242125

All-Time Series:

Sabres: 27  Oilers: 41  Ties: 10

This is the 79th meeting between these two teams all-time.

View the full history between Buffalo and Edmonton

Tonight’s projected lines:

Offense

Defense

Goaltenders

StartingBackup
Related Topics
Click to comment

NHL Standings

TEAMGPRECPTS
Atlantic Division Leaders:
4224-7-1159
4223-14-551
3922-13-448
Metropolitan Division Leaders:
4127-9-559
3925-11-353
4024-11-553
Wild Card leaders:
4024-14-250
4122-14-549
-----------------------------------------
4021-14-547
4119-14-846
4218-17-743
4019-17-442
4118-17-642
4116-20-537
4015-19-636
4110-28-323
TEAMGPRECPTS
Central Division Leaders:
4226-10-658
4124-13-452
4123-14-450
Pacific Division Leaders:
4423-15-652
4323-16-450
4122-15-448
Wild Card leaders:
4122-16-347
4321-17-547
-----------------------------------------
4321-17-547
4119-17-543
3918-15-642
4218-18-642
4218-21-339
4217-21-438
4116-20-537