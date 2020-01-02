Sabres kick off the New Year at home

|BUF
|Stats
|EDM
|17-17-7
|Record
|21-17-4
|11-5-3
|Home
|10-8-3
|6-12-4
|Away
|11-9-1
|1-1
|Shootouts
|2-1
|121
|Goals For
|125
|131
|Goals Against
|134
|22nd
|PP Rank
|1st
|28th
|PK Rank
|5th
|#
|Top Scorers
|GP
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|9
|Jack Eichel
|40
|25
|28
|53
|68
|Victor Olofsson
|41
|16
|18
|34
|23
|Sam Reinhart
|41
|12
|19
|31
|26
|Rasmus Dahlin
|33
|2
|19
|21
|53
|Jeff Skinner
|39
|11
|8
|19
|#
|Top Scorers
|GP
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|97
|Connor McDavid
|42
|22
|42
|64
|29
|Leon Draisaitl
|42
|23
|39
|62
|18
|James Neal
|42
|19
|8
|27
|44
|Zack Kassian
|39
|13
|14
|27
|77
|Oscar Klefbom
|42
|4
|21
|25
All-Time Series:
Sabres: 27 Oilers: 41 Ties: 10
This is the 79th meeting between these two teams all-time.
View the full history between Buffalo and Edmonton
Tonight’s projected lines:
Offense
Defense
Goaltenders
|Starting
|Backup