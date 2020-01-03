Olofsson to miss over a month

The Sabres won a thrilling 3-2 game against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night, but it came with a heavy cost.







Rookie Victor Olofsson left the game due to an injury. He wasn’t hit, or even touched, by any other player. He tried to make a play and his skate got caught in the ice, twisting his foot and leg. Sam Reinhart scored seconds later, but it was obvious that Olofsson was in pain as he headed right toward the locker room.

The Sabres have announced the following update regarding forward Victor Olofsson. pic.twitter.com/VG3HUMPsoI — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) January 3, 2020

Five to six weeks is a long time for a team that has already been struggling to score. Loaded with a surplus of defenseman, Jason Botterill flipped Marco Scandella to Montreal and acquired Michael Frolik from Calgary. But with Skinner’s recent injury, and now Olofsson’s, the team has some even bigger holes on offense.

Olofsson has 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists) in 42 games. He had a chance to be a 30-goal scorer in his first NHL season, but likely won’t reach that after the injury. 14 of his 35 points came on the power play and Olofsson has become one of Buffalo’s best weapons.

He has also been in the talk for the Calder Trophy, but this length of absence may allow Colorado’s Cale Makar to further solidify that honor.





