Olofsson to miss over a month

Sabres will be without rookie forward for January

The Sabres won a thrilling 3-2 game against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night, but it came with a heavy cost.



Rookie Victor Olofsson left the game due to an injury. He wasn’t hit, or even touched, by any other player. He tried to make a play and his skate got caught in the ice, twisting his foot and leg. Sam Reinhart scored seconds later, but it was obvious that Olofsson was in pain as he headed right toward the locker room.

Five to six weeks is a long time for a team that has already been struggling to score. Loaded with a surplus of defenseman, Jason Botterill flipped Marco Scandella to Montreal and acquired Michael Frolik from Calgary. But with Skinner’s recent injury, and now Olofsson’s, the team has some even bigger holes on offense.

Olofsson has 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists) in 42 games. He had a chance to be a 30-goal scorer in his first NHL season, but likely won’t reach that after the injury. 14 of his 35 points came on the power play and Olofsson has become one of Buffalo’s best weapons.

He has also been in the talk for the Calder Trophy, but this length of absence may allow Colorado’s Cale Makar to further solidify that honor.



NHL Standings

TEAMGPRECPTS
Atlantic Division Leaders:
4324-8-1159
4324-14-553
4023-13-450
Metropolitan Division Leaders:
4228-9-561
4125-11-555
4025-12-353
Wild Card leaders:
4124-15-250
4222-15-549
-----------------------------------------
4121-15-547
4219-15-846
4319-17-745
4218-17-743
4019-17-442
4216-21-537
4115-20-636
4210-29-323
TEAMGPRECPTS
Central Division Leaders:
4326-10-759
4225-13-454
4224-14-452
Pacific Division Leaders:
4524-15-654
4424-16-452
4422-17-549
Wild Card leaders:
4122-15-448
4222-16-448
-----------------------------------------
4321-17-547
4220-17-545
3918-15-642
4218-18-642
4319-21-341
4217-21-438
4116-20-537