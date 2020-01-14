Captain Jack does it again!

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd Total Knights 0 1 1 2 Sabres 0 2 2 4

Jack Eichel had the game-winning goal and Sam Reinhart recorded three points as the Buffalo Sabres knocked off Vegas by a score of 4-2. After going down early in the 2nd, they fought back and were never behind again after the tying goal by Kyle Okposo. Linus Ullmark was stellar in net as he stopped 24 of 26 shots. This was a big game for Buffalo as they have now won four of their last six games.

Per. Time EV Goal Assist Assist 2 1:55 Tomas Nosek (6) Chandler Stephenson (7) Shea Theodore (21) 2 6:32 PPG Kyle Okposo (5) Sam Reinhart (22) Conor Sheary (9) 2 19:41 PPG Sam Reinhart (16) Rasmus Ristolainen (17) Jack Eichel (33) 3 1:43 PPG Reilly Smith (19) Shea Theodore (22) William Karlsson (24) 3 7:57 Jack Eichel (28) Sam Reinhart (23) Colin Miller (6) 3 19:35 EN Curtis Lazar (4) --- ---







The Vegas Golden Knights took a 1-0 lead just under two minutes into the 2nd period as the puck hit off a collection of feet and trickled past Linus Ullmark as he was out of position. The lead would only last a few minutes as the Sabres struck on the power play just five minutes later. Conor Sheary picked the pocket of a Vegas player which led to Okposo’s 5th goal of the season.

Buffalo would keep the power play hot as they scored on 2 out of 3 opportunities with the man advantage. Curtis Lazar should also be pointed out as he was solid overall tonight with over 18 minutes of ice time, 58% on face-off wins, and the empty-net goal to ice the game with under 30 seconds left in the 3rd.

The 1st period was highlighted by quick play, solid goaltending, and a ridiculous play be Rasmus Dahlin that certainly would’ve been a goal of the year candidate if it weren’t for Marc-Andre Fleury getting a piece of the shot with his shoulder.

This is the Dahlin we know and love pic.twitter.com/SWBIIM3DYB — Buffalo Sports Chatter (@ChatterBuffalo) January 15, 2020

Sam Reinhart was able to be the finisher on a beautiful “tic-tac-toe” play on the power play in the 2nd period to go up 2-1. Eichel was able to record an assist on the play extending his point streak to 8 games.







After the game getting tied up from a four-minute Vegas power play, Jack Eichel pulled off another stellar goal in the 3rd period. This would end up being the game-winner.

Is Eicheled a verb? Because it should be pic.twitter.com/Lc8tMMtHm3 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 15, 2020

Some players were asked about Head Coach Ralph Krueger after the game and how he leads this team.

Okposo on Krueger: "You just come to work and it's a new day, there's no moping around…it's a new day, you're going to lose games but the positivity and the way he speaks it's just awesome" #Sabres50 — Brian Koziol (@BrianWGR) January 15, 2020

Eichel: "I think the group just responds to Ralph so well, the message he delivers…Ralph is able to hone the group in so well to get us to play the game we know we need to play…he's been good at bringing us back and getting us on the same page" #Sabres50 — Brian Koziol (@BrianWGR) January 15, 2020

Next up, the Sabres head on the road for the “Dad’s Trip” and they take on the Dallas Stars this Thursday at 8:30 pm.