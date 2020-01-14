Connect with us

Game Recap

Captain Jack does it again!

Eichel nets game-winner against Golden Knights

Scoring1st2nd3rdTotal
Knights0112
Sabres0224

Jack Eichel had the game-winning goal and Sam Reinhart recorded three points as the Buffalo Sabres knocked off Vegas by a score of 4-2. After going down early in the 2nd, they fought back and were never behind again after the tying goal by Kyle Okposo. Linus Ullmark was stellar in net as he stopped 24 of 26 shots. This was a big game for Buffalo as they have now won four of their last six games.

Per.TimeEVGoalAssistAssist
21:55Tomas Nosek (6)Chandler Stephenson (7)Shea Theodore (21)
26:32PPGKyle Okposo (5)Sam Reinhart (22)Conor Sheary (9)
219:41PPGSam Reinhart (16)Rasmus Ristolainen (17)Jack Eichel (33)
31:43PPGReilly Smith (19)Shea Theodore (22)William Karlsson (24)
37:57Jack Eichel (28)Sam Reinhart (23)Colin Miller (6)
319:35ENCurtis Lazar (4)------



The Vegas Golden Knights took a 1-0 lead just under two minutes into the 2nd period as the puck hit off a collection of feet and trickled past Linus Ullmark as he was out of position. The lead would only last a few minutes as the Sabres struck on the power play just five minutes later. Conor Sheary picked the pocket of a Vegas player which led to Okposo’s 5th goal of the season.

Buffalo would keep the power play hot as they scored on 2 out of 3 opportunities with the man advantage. Curtis Lazar should also be pointed out as he was solid overall tonight with over 18 minutes of ice time, 58% on face-off wins, and the empty-net goal to ice the game with under 30 seconds left in the 3rd.

The 1st period was highlighted by quick play, solid goaltending, and a ridiculous play be Rasmus Dahlin that certainly would’ve been a goal of the year candidate if it weren’t for Marc-Andre Fleury getting a piece of the shot with his shoulder.

Sam Reinhart was able to be the finisher on a beautiful “tic-tac-toe” play on the power play in the 2nd period to go up 2-1. Eichel was able to record an assist on the play extending his point streak to 8 games.



After the game getting tied up from a four-minute Vegas power play, Jack Eichel pulled off another stellar goal in the 3rd period. This would end up being the game-winner.

Some players were asked about Head Coach Ralph Krueger after the game and how he leads this team.

Next up, the Sabres head on the road for the “Dad’s Trip” and they take on the Dallas Stars this Thursday at 8:30 pm.

 

Related Topics
Click to comment

NHL Standings

TEAMGPRECPTS
Atlantic Division Leaders:
4727-8-1266
4527-14-458
4624-16-654
Metropolitan Division Leaders:
4731-11-567
4528-12-561
4427-13-458
Wild Card leaders:
4627-17-256
4624-16-654
-----------------------------------------
4524-16-553
4622-16-852
4522-19-448
4620-19-747
4720-20-747
4517-21-741
4516-22-739
4612-31-327
TEAMGPRECPTS
Central Division Leaders:
4730-10-767
4526-15-456
4525-15-555
Pacific Division Leaders:
4825-18-555
4825-18-555
4625-17-454
Wild Card leaders:
4824-18-654
4724-18-553
-----------------------------------------
4624-18-452
4421-16-749
4520-19-646
4620-20-646
4721-22-446
4718-25-440
4617-24-539