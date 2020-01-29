Connect with us

Sabres recall Johansson from Rochester

Goaltender will get his first look at NHL




The Sabres lost Linus Ullmark to injury in Tuesday’s loss to the Ottawa Senators. The team announced this morning that they’ve called up Jonas Johansson. They also announced that Ullmark will miss 3-4 weeks:

But for Johansson, he’ll get the opportunity to get some playing time at the NHL level.



