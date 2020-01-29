Sabres recall Johansson from Rochester









The Sabres lost Linus Ullmark to injury in Tuesday’s loss to the Ottawa Senators. The team announced this morning that they’ve called up Jonas Johansson. They also announced that Ullmark will miss 3-4 weeks:

The Sabres have announced the following update regarding goaltender Linus Ullmark. pic.twitter.com/CS76u47UQj — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) January 29, 2020

But for Johansson, he’ll get the opportunity to get some playing time at the NHL level.

The Sabres have recalled goaltender Jonas Johansson from the Rochester Americans (AHL). pic.twitter.com/y3MJKWBNCD — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) January 29, 2020

Amerks goalies this year Jonas Johansson:

13-3-3, 2.19 GAA, .925 save% Andrew Hammond:

11-9-2, 2.64 GAA, .901 save% — Buffalo Sabres Stats (@SabresStats) January 29, 2020





