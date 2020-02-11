Connect with us

Game Recap

Sabres edge Red Wings

Buffalo earns 16th home victory

Per.TimeEVGoalAssistAssist
10:27Darren Helm (7)Anthony Mantha (13)---
11:03Conor Sheary (8)Marcus Johansson (17)Curtis Lazar (5)
27:02Darren Helm (8)Anthony Mantha (14)---
214:59Marcus Johansson (7)Rasmus Dahlin (28)Sam Reinhart (26)
30:57Sam Reinhart (21)Jack Eichel (39)Henri Jokiharju (10)

Almost a week after losing to the Detroit Red Wings, the Buffalo Sabres got a little revenge on Tuesday night, hanging on for a 3-2 win at KeyBank Center.

The teams traded goals back and forth with Sam Reinhart getting the game-winner early in the 3rd.

It wasn’t a pretty game by any means. Two of the worst teams in hockey meeting for the second time in the week will do that, though.

The Sabres trailed twice, both times on a goal from Darren Helm. Anthony Mantha played his first game since being activated from IR and collected a pair of assists.

Rasmus Dahlin was happy with how his team responded:

“We played solid, we shut it down completely (after the early 1st goal), we played very structured.”

Scoring1st2nd3rdTotal
Red Wings1102
Sabres1113

Carter Hutton played well in goal, stopping 27 of 29 shots. He made big stops to keep Buffalo in front.

“He made some big saves that we shouldn’t have allowed those chances that we did.” – Ralph Krueger

The Sabres have been missing Linus Ullmark, but Hutton did a great job in this one.

A win is always nice, but at this point in the season, I’d like to start paying attention to how players are performing to get a better gauge of what to expect next season?

Jeff Skinner is a prime example and probably the most important.

Regardless, the Sabres won tonight and even if they’re not going anywhere, it’s still relieving to see.

The Sabres host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday at KeyBank Center.

NHL Standings

TEAMGPRECPTS
Atlantic Division Leaders:
5835-11-1282
5737-15-579
5730-19-868
Metropolitan Division Leaders:
5636-15-577
5534-15-674
5533-16-672
Wild Card leaders:
5730-17-1070
5731-19-769
-----------------------------------------
5632-21-367
5630-20-666
5927-25-761
5528-23-460
5725-24-858
5520-25-1050
5618-27-1147
5814-40-432
TEAMGPRECPTS
Central Division Leaders:
5632-15-973
5533-16-672
5632-19-569
Pacific Division Leaders:
5832-21-569
5630-20-666
5828-22-864
Wild Card leaders:
5829-23-664
5928-23-864
-----------------------------------------
5829-24-563
5627-23-660
5526-22-759
5725-24-858
5623-26-753
5624-28-452
5820-33-545