Sabres edge Red Wings

Per. Time EV Goal Assist Assist 1 0:27 Darren Helm (7) Anthony Mantha (13) --- 1 1:03 Conor Sheary (8) Marcus Johansson (17) Curtis Lazar (5) 2 7:02 Darren Helm (8) Anthony Mantha (14) --- 2 14:59 Marcus Johansson (7) Rasmus Dahlin (28) Sam Reinhart (26) 3 0:57 Sam Reinhart (21) Jack Eichel (39) Henri Jokiharju (10)

Almost a week after losing to the Detroit Red Wings, the Buffalo Sabres got a little revenge on Tuesday night, hanging on for a 3-2 win at KeyBank Center.

The teams traded goals back and forth with Sam Reinhart getting the game-winner early in the 3rd.

It wasn’t a pretty game by any means. Two of the worst teams in hockey meeting for the second time in the week will do that, though.

The Sabres trailed twice, both times on a goal from Darren Helm. Anthony Mantha played his first game since being activated from IR and collected a pair of assists.

Rasmus Dahlin was happy with how his team responded:

“We played solid, we shut it down completely (after the early 1st goal), we played very structured.”

Carter Hutton played well in goal, stopping 27 of 29 shots. He made big stops to keep Buffalo in front.

“He made some big saves that we shouldn’t have allowed those chances that we did.” – Ralph Krueger

The Sabres have been missing Linus Ullmark, but Hutton did a great job in this one.

Krueger on early response from 1-0 deficit: "We've been struggling here at home lately so the confidence level isn't high, but coming back getting it back 1-1…grinding it out…in the end, we end up on top…but the first one was extremely important" #Sabres50 — Brian Koziol (@BrianWGR) February 12, 2020

A win is always nice, but at this point in the season, I’d like to start paying attention to how players are performing to get a better gauge of what to expect next season?

Jeff Skinner is a prime example and probably the most important.

Regardless, the Sabres won tonight and even if they’re not going anywhere, it’s still relieving to see.

The Sabres host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday at KeyBank Center.