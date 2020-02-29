Sabres drop 3rd straight game

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd Total Sabres 2 0 0 2 Coyotes 0 3 2 5

If you thought any of the last three games were categorized as a “must-win,” the Sabres looked worse in each of them. The loss against Colorado was okay because at least the team showed a strong effort. The loss against Vegas was deserved. The loss against Arizona tonight was even more deserved.

Krueger: "There's a lot of pain right now…we will continue to fight…it's a good time of year to learn and grow, we need to continue to learn on knowing how to play this time of year" #Sabres50 — Brian Koziol (@BrianWGR) March 1, 2020

The Sabres went out to a 2-0 lead with goals from Marcus Johansson and Jeff Skinner.

The Coyotes came out of the 1st intermission looking like a completely different team and the Sabres were not able to keep up with them.

Per. Time EV Goal Assist Assist 1 7:59 Marcus Johansson (8) Dominik Kahun (18) Jake McCabe (10) 1 8:43 Jeff Skinner (14) Wayne Simmonds (17) --- 2 2:20 Jordan Oesterle (3) Clayton Keller (26) Oliver Ekman-Larsson (19) 2 3:13 Phil Kessel (14) Alex Goligoski (28) Jordan Oesterle (10) 2 7:30 Clayton Keller (16) --- --- 3 13:59 Clayton Keller (17) Jason Demers (10) --- 3 19:40 EN Oliver Ekman-Larsson (8) --- ---

This three-game losing skid pretty much does it for any last gasp playoff hopes.

It seems that Jack Eichel is well aware of that.

Jack Eichel still in full uniform long after every other Sabres player had left the locker room.

Realization that it’s over is here: “Big picture sucks, obviously,” Eichel said. — John Vogl (@BuffaloVogl) March 1, 2020

With Toronto winning, the Sabres are 12 points back of the 3rd spot in the Atlantic. They would need an incredible run down the stretch, but they haven’t won more than three consecutive games all year and don’t appear to be doing so any time soon.

Johansson: "Every team in this league is good. They are going to score goals, you got to find ways to settle it down and not get away from our game" #Sabres50 — Brian Koziol (@BrianWGR) March 1, 2020

It looks like many of the players have given up more with each loss this week. After such a great weekend last week, the Sabres could’ve gotten themselves back in the race, but they lost three while Toronto won three.

It’s another year where the team can’t even get to play important games in the month of March. Jason Botterill had stated that was the team’s goal during the Trade Deadline and they haven’t won a game since.

It’s not a good look for Botterill and it may put him, and the entire organization, on the hot seat again.

Victor Olofsson left the game with an injury and didn’t return. Here’s the play:

Buffalo will take on the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.