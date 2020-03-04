Buffalo cannot get it done on the road

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd Total Sabres 0 1 0 1 Jets 2 1 0 3

Buffalo fails to get a point on their four-game road trip as they lose their fourth straight against the Winnipeg Jets tonight at Bell MTS Place. The Sabres top line of Jack Eichel, Victor Olofsson, and Sam Reinhart combine for zero points during the entire road trip.

Buffalo looked flat coming out and frustrated as the game moved on. A quick team like the Jets requires significant pressure and control which the Sabres did not have from the very beginning of the game. Jake McCabe saw the puck jump his stick and watched the result as Kyle Connor finished the resulting odd-man rush.

“We made it easy on them breaking the puck out and solving our pressure.” – Sam Reinhart

Connor had a big game overall for Winnipeg, reaching 70 points on the season after a three-point night (2 G, 1 A). Connor Hellebuyck went 25 of 26 to keep Buffalo from coming back, only putting one past from a bad angle when they finally get traffic in front of Hellebuyck. Winnipeg keeps their spot in the Wild Card race with the win and showed Buffalo what a real playoff team looks like.

Risto and the LOG line at work 👊#Sabres50 pic.twitter.com/1trLHFMyWH — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 4, 2020

Special teams have been a story for a good portion of the season but have not been addressed by Buffalo. Another night with multiple chances with the man advantage and ended up only giving up a short-handed goal. The penalty kill was better but still gave up a goal after a broken stick early in the penalty. Now 30th in the NHL on the penalty kill and just 18th on the powerplay, there is a lot to be desired.

The effort overall left much to be desired as well. In the defensive zone, you saw Sabres covering ice, but not actually taking control of the ice and eliminating time and space for the Jets. On offense, there was no sustained pressure. The occasional shift with a few shots is not going to get it done over the course of a game. The frustration from the players and the fans is evident as we watch another potential playoff berth slip away.

“Every time you you put on the jersey you represent the city and the fans, so we play for them.” – Rasmus Ristolainen

Buffalo faces off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on home ice Thursday night at 7 PM in Key Bank Center. The Sabres hope to show growth and represent the city with a continued hard effort through the end of the season.