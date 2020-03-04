Connect with us

Game Recap

Buffalo cannot get it done on the road

The Sabres lose their 4th straight against the Jets

Image result for sabres vs jets images

Scoring1st2nd3rdTotal
Sabres0101
Jets2103

Buffalo fails to get a point on their four-game road trip as they lose their fourth straight against the Winnipeg Jets tonight at Bell MTS Place. The Sabres top line of Jack Eichel, Victor Olofsson, and Sam Reinhart combine for zero points during the entire road trip.

Buffalo looked flat coming out and frustrated as the game moved on. A quick team like the Jets requires significant pressure and control which the Sabres did not have from the very beginning of the game. Jake McCabe saw the puck jump his stick and watched the result as Kyle Connor finished the resulting odd-man rush.

“We made it easy on them breaking the puck out and solving our pressure.” – Sam Reinhart

Connor had a big game overall for Winnipeg, reaching 70 points on the season after a three-point night (2 G, 1 A). Connor Hellebuyck went 25 of 26 to keep Buffalo from coming back, only putting one past from a bad angle when they finally get traffic in front of Hellebuyck. Winnipeg keeps their spot in the Wild Card race with the win and showed Buffalo what a real playoff team looks like.

Special teams have been a story for a good portion of the season but have not been addressed by Buffalo. Another night with multiple chances with the man advantage and ended up only giving up a short-handed goal. The penalty kill was better but still gave up a goal after a broken stick early in the penalty. Now 30th in the NHL on the penalty kill and just 18th on the powerplay, there is a lot to be desired.

The effort overall left much to be desired as well. In the defensive zone, you saw Sabres covering ice, but not actually taking control of the ice and eliminating time and space for the Jets. On offense, there was no sustained pressure. The occasional shift with a few shots is not going to get it done over the course of a game. The frustration from the players and the fans is evident as we watch another potential playoff berth slip away.

“Every time you you put on the jersey you represent the city and the fans, so we play for them.” – Rasmus Ristolainen

Buffalo faces off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on home ice Thursday night at 7 PM in Key Bank Center. The Sabres hope to show growth and represent the city with a continued hard effort through the end of the season.

Per.TimeEVGoalAssistAssist
113:59Kyle Connor (34)Blake Wheeler (39)
116:05SHGTucker Poolman (3)Kyle Connor (35)Andrew Copp (15)
23:41PPGKyle Connor (35)Mark Scheifele (43)Blake Wheeler (40)
210:34Rasmus Ristolainen (6)Kyle Okposo (10)Johan Larsson (12)

Related Topics
Click to comment

NHL Standings

TEAMGPRECPTS
Atlantic Division Leaders:
6742-13-1296
6641-20-587
6735-24-878
Metropolitan Division Leaders:
6640-20-686
6639-20-785
6538-21-682
Wild Card leaders:
6832-21-1579
6535-22-878
-----------------------------------------
6435-24-575
6635-27-474
6633-26-773
6831-28-971
6629-29-866
6626-28-1264
6723-32-1258
6815-48-535
TEAMGPRECPTS
Central Division Leaders:
6740-17-1090
6640-18-888
6637-21-882
Pacific Division Leaders:
6837-23-882
6736-23-880
6835-26-777
Wild Card leaders:
6634-26-674
6834-28-674
-----------------------------------------
6833-27-874
6633-26-773
6632-26-872
6630-28-868
6629-33-462
6727-32-862
6625-35-656