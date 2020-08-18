Connect with us

Sabres Alert

HOFer Hawerchuk passes away

Former Sabre great gone way too soon

Dale Hawerchuk’s son, Eric, tweeted the following on Tuesday afternoon:

Hawerchuk, 57, was fighting stomach cancer for a while and even had to leave his job from the Barrie Colts’ coaching staff last fall.

https://twitter.com/BuffaloSabres/status/1295793780424093698/photo/1

The news is deeply saddening and many Sabres fans grew up watching him as one of the best players in the NHL. Hawerchuk was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001.

He spent 9 years with the Winnipeg Jets, five with Buffalo, one with the St. Louis Blues, and then two with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Related Topics
Click to comment