HOFer Hawerchuk passes away

Dale Hawerchuk’s son, Eric, tweeted the following on Tuesday afternoon:

After an incredibly brave and difficult battle with cancer, our dad has passed away. My family is so proud of him and the way he fought. #HawerchukStrong pic.twitter.com/xZ1xcaqAOv — Eric Hawerchuk (@EricHawerchuk) August 18, 2020

Hawerchuk, 57, was fighting stomach cancer for a while and even had to leave his job from the Barrie Colts’ coaching staff last fall.

https://twitter.com/BuffaloSabres/status/1295793780424093698/photo/1

The news is deeply saddening and many Sabres fans grew up watching him as one of the best players in the NHL. Hawerchuk was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001.

Dale Hawerchuk's 1.13 points per game ranks third in Sabres history. Needless to say, he was an offensive force for the blue & gold. #Sabres50 pic.twitter.com/hjMndqpFc9 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 29, 2020

So sad😢 what a incredible human being ❤️I’m thankful that Ducky was my friend and I had a chance to talked with him yesterday and say goodbye🙏this world is not same place without him,Eric you can be so proud of your dad🙏❤️Thoughts love and prayers for all your family❤️RIP DALE https://t.co/SKVHfxSFkB — Teemu Selanne (@TeemuSel8nne) August 18, 2020

He spent 9 years with the Winnipeg Jets, five with Buffalo, one with the St. Louis Blues, and then two with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Rest in peace Dale Hawerchuk, one of my favorite players as a child. A sad, sad day for hockey. — Bill Hoppe (@BillHoppeNHL) August 18, 2020

In this 25th Season of the NHLJets in Winnipeg. remember back 37 years ago to October 9, 1981 as Rookie Dale Hawerchuk scores the 1st of his 379 goals and 929 points as a Jet in an 8-3 victory over the NY Rangers. Hawerchuk scored on Steve Baker at :54 of the 1st Period. pic.twitter.com/CtUPTWfQ58 — Joe Pascucci (@Pascucci015) October 9, 2018

RIP Dale Hawerchuk, nobody talks about how dominate he was, look at those point totals. 57 years old, so young 😞 pic.twitter.com/ayRVgP9mMh — xTech (@xTechHockey) August 18, 2020