Amerks Update

Rochester Report: Week 15

Amerks end week on a four-game losing streak

After losing against Toronto on the road to end last week, the Amerks need to turn around their recent run of losses in order to maintain their spot in the standings. In a week in which they will play three divisional opponents in Binghamton, Belleville and Syracuse wins as well as points are crucial, especially with the season nearing the halfway point.

#Top ScorersGPGoalsAssistsPoints
39J.S. Dea35121426
22Zach Redmond3451924
11Kevin Porter3361521
24Lawrence Pilut2951621
15Andrew Oglevie30101020

January 8: vs. Binghamton (L 4-3)

After being shutout in their last meeting with Binghamton, the Amerks got on the board in the first. Following a Nick Merkley goal, Casey Mittlestadt (3) tied the game at 11:31 of the first, with each goal coming on the power play, as the opening period ended in a tie.

After half the second had passed, Andrew MacWilliam scored his first of the year to give Rochester their first lead of the game but lasted a few minutes as a goal from Brandon Gignac evened the game at 2 after forty minutes. The third period began similar to the other two, with each team getting chances, but taking a while to capitalize, as Brandon Braddock scored at 9:16 to give the Devils a 3-2 lead, only for Eric Cornel (7) to tie it once again, as the game went to OT tied at 3.

After the game remained tied after OT, Mikhail Maltsev’s shootout goal would earn them the 4-3 win over the Amerks, as their struggles continue. Johansson made 27 saves, and despite the loss, has played solid all year as they look to beat Belleville in two straight weeks.

January 10: vs. Belleville (L 5-1)

Unlike their last meeting, the Senators started fast, with Alex Formenton scoring both of their first period goals, and finished the opening period up two goals despite trailing 14-9 in shots. Although it took nearly half the next period, C.J. Smith scored his sixth goal of the year on the power-play to cut their deficit in half.

However, near the end of the period, Vitaly Abramov and Jean-Christophe Beaudin scored under two minutes apart to finish the period with a 4-1 lead. While they had a three-goal lead, goalie Filip Gustavsson had a tremendous third period, stopping all 14 shots, before Formenton scored an empty-netter late in the game to earn a hat trick en route to a 5-1 win for Belleville. The goaltending was an issue, with Johansson allowing three goals on 16 shots faced, with Andrew Hammond finished the game, making six saves in over 21 minutes of game action. With all their struggles the last few weeks, a win over Syracuse is key to prevent the losing from continuing.

January 11: @ Syracuse (L 5-4)

The Amerks started the game on a positive note, courtesy of Tyler Randall (5) giving his team the lead at 5:55 of the first, which was followed by John Gilmour scoring his fourth of the season, which gave Rochester a two-goal lead after one period.

Nearly halfway through the next period, Ross Colton scored to put Syracuse on the board and cut their deficit in half, but only 67 seconds later, Brett Murray scored his fifth goal on the season, and despite both teams having 17 shots after two periods, the Amerks held a 3-1 lead.

However, they needed to finish strong and were unable to do so. Taylor Raddysh scored 2:47 into the period and pulled the Crunch within one, until Jean-Sebastian Dea (12), the team’s leading scorer, responded a minute and a half later for a 4-2 lead under five minutes in.

However, Syracuse dominated the remainder of the game, scoring three unanswered, from Boris Katchouk, Patrick Sieloff, and Daniel Walcott, who scored the game-winner with 2:28 left and would hand the Amerks a crushing 5-4 loss on the road, as their losing continued. After a strong start, Andrew Hammond’s struggles continued, stopping 28 of 33 shots faced, and went 12 for 16 in the third, and has not won a start since December 14, a sign of the Amerks struggles in their overall game.

Now having lost four straight, and only win in their last six, Rochester has fallen to second in their division, currently with a 21-11-2-3 record for 47 points, and trail Utica by one point. This week, they will host Cleveland (37 pts) on Friday, before heading on the road for the weekend to face Lehigh Valley (35 pts) and Hershey (51 pts). Another storyline to follow this week is Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen being recalled from Cincinnati and the amount of playing time he will receive. Having struggled to win as of late, wins this week are important to prevent a mid-season slide and build off their momentum from earlier in the season.

DateOpponentTime/Result
10/04/19vs. Syracuse CrunchW 3-2 (OT)
10/11/19@ Springfield ThunderbirdsW 2-1
10/12/19@ Providence BruinsL 3-2
10/13/19@ Hartford Wolf PackW 3-2 (SO)
10/18/19vs. Cleveland MonstersL 4-3 (SO)
10/19/19@ Utica CometsL 7-1
10/23/19vs. Hershey BearsW 5-1
10/26/19@ Syracuse CrunchW 7-6 (OT)
10/27/19@ Springfield ThunderbirdsL 2-1 (OT)
10/30/19vs. Providence BruinsL 4-3
11/01/19vs. Binghamton DevilsW 4-2
11/02/19@ Utica CometsW 6-0
11/08/19vs. Binghamton DevilsL 4-3 (SO)
11/13/19vs. Syracuse CrunchW 4-3
11/15/19vs. Cleveland MonstersW 4-3 (OT)
11/16/19@ Utica CometsW 4-3
11/22/19vs. Hartford Wolf PackW 4-0
11/23/19@ Binghamton DevilsW 4-2
11/29/19vs. Toronto MarliesL 3-2 (OT)
11/30/19@ Cleveland MonstersW 3-2
12/04/19vs. Toronto MarliesW 4-0
12/06/19vs. Charlotte CheckersW 4-0
12/07/19vs. Charlotte CheckersL 3-1
12/11/19vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton PenguinsW 4-2
12/13/19@ Laval RocketW 3-2
12/14/19@ Laval RocketW 5-0
12/18/19@ Binghamton DevilsL 2-1
12/20/19vs. Binghamton DevilsW 3-0
12/21/19vs. Utica CometsW 4-3
12/27/19vs. Belleville SenatorsW 4-3
12/28/19@ Binghamton DevilsL 2-0
12/31/19@ Utica CometsL 3-2
01/03/20@ Belleville SenatorsW 4-3 (OT)
01/04/20@ Toronto MarliesL 5-2
01/08/20vs. Binghamton DevilsL 4-3 (SO)
01/10/20vs. Belleville SenatorsL 5-1
01/11/20@ Syracuse CrunchL 5-4
01/17/20vs. Cleveland Monsters7:05 PM
01/18/20@ Lehigh Valley Phantoms7:05 PM
01/19/20@ Hershey Bears5:00 PM
01/22/20@ Cleveland Monsters7:00 PM
01/24/20vs. Laval Rocket7:05 PM
01/25/20@ Syracuse Crunch7:00 PM
01/31/20vs. Syracuse Crunch7:05 PM
02/01/20@ Binghamton Devils7:05 PM
02/05/20@ Cleveland Monsters7:00 PM
02/07/20vs. Syracuse Crunch7:05 PM
02/08/20@ Toronto Marlies4:00 PM
02/11/20@ Charlotte Checkers7:00 PM
02/12/20@ Charlotte Checkers7:00 PM
02/15/20@ Syracuse Crunch7:00 PM
02/16/20vs. Utica Comets3:05 PM
02/19/20vs. Belleville Senators7:05 PM
02/21/20vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms7:05 PM
02/22/20vs. Cleveland Monsters7:05 PM
02/26/20vs. Utica Comets7:05 PM
02/28/20vs. Laval Rocket7:05 PM
02/29/20@ Syracuse Crunch7:00 PM
03/04/20vs. Utica Comets7:05 PM
03/06/20@ Belleville Senators7:00 PM
03/07/20@ Belleville Senators7:00 PM
03/11/20vs. Binghamton Devils7:05 PM
03/13/20vs. Syracuse Crunch7:05 PM
03/15/20@ Cleveland Monsters3:00 PM
03/17/20@ Toronto Marlies1:30 PM
03/20/20vs. Springfield Thunderbirds7:05 PM
03/21/20vs. Springfield Thunderbirds7:05 PM
03/25/20vs. Toronto Marlies7:05 PM
03/28/20@ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins7:05 PM
03/29/20@ Bridgeport Sound Tigers3:00 PM
04/01/20vs. Utica Comets7:05 PM
04/03/20vs. Syracuse Crunch7:05 PM
04/04/20@ Syracuse Crunch7:00 PM
04/08/20@ Utica Comets7:00 PM
04/10/20vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers7:05 PM
04/11/20@ Binghamton Devils7:05 PM
NHL Standings

TEAMGPRECPTS
Atlantic Division Leaders:
4827-9-1266
4628-14-460
4725-16-656
Metropolitan Division Leaders:
4731-11-567
4629-12-563
4528-13-460
Wild Card leaders:
4627-17-256
4725-16-656
-----------------------------------------
4723-16-854
4524-16-553
4721-19-749
4522-19-448
4820-21-747
4617-22-741
4616-22-840
4712-32-327
TEAMGPRECPTS
Central Division Leaders:
4830-10-868
4627-15-458
4625-15-656
Pacific Division Leaders:
4926-18-557
4825-18-555
4825-18-555
Wild Card leaders:
4725-18-454
4725-18-454
-----------------------------------------
4924-19-654
4521-17-749
4822-20-650
4620-20-646
4821-23-446
4818-25-541
4617-24-539