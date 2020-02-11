Rochester Report: Week 19

Currently, on a five-game win streak, the Amerks sit second in their division as they look to reclaim the top position. After going through a rough stretch, this current run of success is crucial to the rest of their season. Upcoming games against division opponents in Cleveland, Syracuse and Toronto are important to win in continuing to build momentum.

# Top Scorers GP Goals Assists Points 39 J.S. Dea 43 14 17 31 22 Zach Redmond 45 5 22 27 15 Andrew Oglevie 41 13 11 24 17 Sean Malone 45 9 15 24 11 Kevin Porter 35 6 16 22

February 5: @ Cleveland (W 4-2)

The Amerks, after getting off to a fast start, Nathan Paetsch’s first goal of the year gave Rochester the lead halfway through the first, and Pascal Aquin (2) scored two minutes after for a 2-0 lead, along with a 15-5 lead in shots after the first.

The second period began with Calvin Thurkauf pulling Cleveland to within one until Aquin scored his second of the night at 4:53 into the period for a 3-1 Amerks lead, which they maintained throughout the period.

Pascal Aquin scores his 2nd of the game. Assist to Will Borgen. #Amerks up 3-1. pic.twitter.com/4jCsY9wk6f — Let's Go Amerks (@LetsGoAmerks) February 6, 2020

Just two minutes into the third saw Eric Cornel, with his ninth on the season, put the Amerks up three. Although Trey Fix-Wolansky trimmed the deficit to two, the Amerks ultimately won 4-2, and Andrew Hammond made 23 saves in what was his third straight win. Now at six straight, Rochester looks to continue this run against rival Syracuse on Friday.

February 7: vs. Syracuse (L 5-2)

While the game started slow for both teams in terms of shooting chances, the first period nearly ended scoreless, until Casey Mittlestadt (7) scored with over three minutes left for a 1-0 Amerks lead after the first.

Worked out as drawn up. Bryson to Malone to Mittelstadt and it's a power play goal! #Amerks lead 1-0. pic.twitter.com/X06yR7b7T7 — Let's Go Amerks (@LetsGoAmerks) February 8, 2020

However, the second period was controlled by the Crunch, with Gemel Smith and Mathieu Joseph scoring at 7:23 and 14:58, respectively. Despite trailing 22-11 in shots after two, the Amerks only fell behind by one goal heading into the third period. However, Syracuse continued their strong play, as they outscored the Amerks 3-1 in the period, as Alex Barre-Boulet and Danick Martel pushed their team to a three-goal lead.

🔥Ｏｎｅ－ｔｉｍｅｒ🔥 from top of the circle 😍 pic.twitter.com/byg5vc9OoJ — Rochester Americans (@AmerksHockey) February 8, 2020

While Jean-Sebastian Dea (14) scored his team’s second power-play goal of the year, Smith scored his second of the night for Syracuse on an empty-netter, sealing the 5-2 win for Syracuse and ending the Amerks’ run at six wins. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves and allowed four goals. They have the chance to get back to their winning ways on the road in Toronto.

February 8: @ Toronto (L 4-0)

Unlike their previous game, the scoring was kicked off with Mason Marchment giving Toronto the lead 52 seconds into the game, and despite a lead in shots after one, the Amerks were unable to score. The second saw both teams step back in terms of shots, and no goals were scored, until the final minute, when Marchment scored for the Marlies again at 19:21 of the second, and Toronto led by two after forty minutes of play, although they trailed in shots, 23-19. With Rochester unable to score and trailing late, they pulled the goalie earlier than usual, Matt Read scored an empty-netter with over four minutes to go as they went up three, and three minutes later, Joseph Duszak scored their second empty-netter as Toronto went on to earn a 4-0 shutout win. Andrew Hammond made the start in net, and despite the margin, made 21 saves against Toronto, as his personal three-game win streak ended as well.

In a tough week that saw Rochester lose two straight after winning six consecutive games, the Amerks remain in second in the North, but now trail Belleville by eight points. Casey Mittlestadt finished the week with a goal and an assist, while UPL started one game, earning 25 saves on 29 shots faced. Rochester plays four games this week, starting the week with back-to-back road games against Charlotte (57 pts), before traveling to Syracuse (51 pts) on Saturday after hosting the Crunch last week and ending the week on Sunday at home against Utica (59 pts). The Amerks now sit at 27-15-2-4, with 60 points in 48 games, will need to get back to winning in order to challenge for the top spot in the division.