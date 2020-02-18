Rochester Report: Week 20

Heading into this week on a two-game losing streak, the Amerks have four games, back-to-back nights in Charlotte before divisional matchups against Syracuse on the road and Utica at home. Sitting in second in the North, Rochester needed to avoid another slide like they experienced earlier in the season to maintain their position.

# Top Scorers GP Goals Assists Points 39 J.S. Dea 47 14 19 33 22 Zach Redmond 49 5 24 29 17 Sean Malone 48 10 16 26 15 Andrew Oglevie 45 13 12 25 81 Brett Murray 46 8 14 22

February 11: @ Charlotte (L 4-2)

The Amerks got off to a quick start in this game, with Rasmus Asplund (2) scoring 41 seconds in to give Rochester the early lead.

Rasmus Asplund scores just 41 seconds in! Assist to Elie. pic.twitter.com/F6OGxS0oqw — Let's Go Amerks (@LetsGoAmerks) February 12, 2020

It would hold until the halfway mark of the period, when Roland McKeown tied the game for Charlotte, which was followed by Julien Gauthier, their leading scorer, giving the Checkers a one-goal lead after twenty minutes. As the second got underway, Charlotte held their lead, while both teams earned scoring chances, until John Gilmour (6) tied it up at 11:39 of the period.

Oops. 2-2 game. It was a long day. https://t.co/5H2eC1gYbp — Let's Go Amerks (@LetsGoAmerks) February 12, 2020

Although Charlotte held a slim 23-20 shots lead, the game was tied at 2 heading into the third. Morgan Geekie broke through eight minutes into the third to push Charlotte in the lead, and they were able to hold off Rochester the remainder of the game, and Gauthier’s second of the night on an empty-netter sealed the game, as the Amerks fell 4-2. Andrew Hammond made 32 saves in a solid start despite the loss, and Rochester looks to avenge their loss in game two of the doubleheader.

February 12: @ Charlotte (L 5-2)

The first period, unlike the previous night, saw no goals scored, although it saw the Amerks hold a 15-9 edge in shots on goal. The second period, however, saw the offense ignite, specifically from Charlotte. In a span of seven minutes, four unanswered goals from Max McCormick, Derek Sheppard, Roland McKeown, and Julien Gauthier gave the Checkers a commanding 4-0 lead.

Taylor Leier ruins the shutout with a one timer PP goal. #rallycap pic.twitter.com/qys4FvJlCh — Let's Go Amerks (@LetsGoAmerks) February 13, 2020

While Taylor Leier scored his sixth of the year on the power play at 14:04 to get the Amerks on the board, but David Gust responded a couple of minutes, regaining a four-goal lead after two periods. As the third period progressed, Rochester was outshooting Charlotte and earning more chances, but Sean Malone’s short-handed goal for his tenth on the season was the only goal scored in the period, as Rochester fell 5-2 in the second straight night to Charlotte. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 27 of 32 shots faced, as the Amerks now have lost four straight.

February 15: @ Syracuse (W 4-3/SO)

As the game got underway, the first period saw both teams struggle to earn shot attempts, as Rochester finished the period leading 8-1 in shots on goal, and the game remained tied. It didn’t take long in the second to score, as Otto Somppi scored to put Syracuse in front a few minutes into the period, and Brett Murray (8) answered to tie the game at 1. Andrew MacWilliam, with his second goal of the year, gave the Amerks their first lead at 12:52 of the second, as they would enter the final period with a one-goal lead.

Andrew MacWilliam from Casey Mittelstadt! Amerks up 2-1. pic.twitter.com/tEEMgbUsuk — Let's Go Amerks (@LetsGoAmerks) February 16, 2020

Just 38 seconds into the third saw Boris Katchouk tie the game for Syracuse, which was followed by Alexander Volkov giving the Crunch the lead 35 seconds later.

CJ Smith ties the game 3-3! PP goal. pic.twitter.com/zQEiwmGFoN — Let's Go Amerks (@LetsGoAmerks) February 16, 2020

C.J. Smith (10) scored on the power-play five and a half minutes into the period, and the game went to OT, and ultimately a shootout, where Andrew Oglevie and Casey Mittlestadt scored to give Rochester a 4-3 win and end their skid.

Casey Mittelstadt shootout game winner and silences the Syracuse crowd! pic.twitter.com/iNgXXTQdkG — Let's Go Amerks (@LetsGoAmerks) February 16, 2020

Making his second straight start, UPL made 15 saves in the shootout win for Rochester.

February 16: vs. Utica (W 3-2)

After the previous night’s win, Rochester got off to a good start, as Remi Elie, with his sixth of the year, put the Amerks in front two minutes after the opening faceoff.

A goal is a goal! Elie puts the Amerks up 1-0. pic.twitter.com/N2NGoBQsU0 — Let's Go Amerks (@LetsGoAmerks) February 16, 2020

At the halfway point of the period, Eric Cornel (10) doubled Rochester’s lead, and while each team finished the first with 10 S.O.G., the Amerks led by two after twenty minutes. The team continued their strong play, with Taylor Leier (7) scoring under two minutes into the second for a 3-0 lead.

Redmond ➡️ JS Dea ➡️ Leier! pic.twitter.com/x0Utjf3lS1 — Let's Go Amerks (@LetsGoAmerks) February 16, 2020

Utica was kept off the board until 12:40 when John Stevens scored to put the Comets on the board but trailed by two heading into the final period. Rochester maintained their two-goal lead throughout most of the third, until Nikolay Goldobin trimmed their deficit to one, but would not be enough, as the Amerks won 3-2. Making his third straight start, Luukonen made 27 saves as he earned back-to-back wins in net for his team.

After losing four straight, the Amerks end the week with two consecutive wins, as Casey Mittlestadt earned 4 points (0+4), while UPL went 2-1, with a save percentage of .869% and a 3.26 goals-against average. They continue a six-game homestand with a pivotal game against Belleville (71 pts), as well as weekend games against Lehigh Valley (51 pts) and Cleveland (51 pts). Currently at 29-17-2-4, with 64 points, Rochester remains second in their division after a crucial win over third-place Utica. As they trail Belleville by seven points in the division, this Wednesday’s tilt could be critical for the Amerks with less than two months to go in the season.